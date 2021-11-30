Man whose car stopped at ledge rescued after fall down hill

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A helicopter crew rescued a man who tumbled down a steep Southern California hillside after his car ended up teetering on the ledge, authorities said.

After stopping his car just short of the slope, the man got out, lost his balance and fell about 200 feet (60 meters) into Bell Canyon, the Ventura County Star reported.

Multiple agencies including fire and sheriff’s departments and the California Highway Patrol assisted with the rescue in the area on the border of Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

The man didn’t appear to have life-threatening injuries, officials said. He was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Authorities didn’t immediately say how the motorist ended up off the road at the edge of the canyon.