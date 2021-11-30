Swift selling local media assets to Ogden Newspapers

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Swift Communications is selling its local media and publishing businesses to West Virginia-based Ogden Newspapers.

With the acquisition, Ogden Newspapers will publish 54 daily newspapers and a number of weekly newspapers and magazines in 18 states after the deal closes Dec. 31, according to The Aspen Times, which is owned by Swift. Terms of the deal have not been released.

Swift Communications was founded in 1975, and the family owned business has run magazines, newspapers, websites, book publishing and other digital products in several Western states, including Colorado, Utah, South Dakota and California. It also publishes a handful of national magazines and journals.

“We know the time has come to pass the baton of stewardship to new owners who can carry forward the important mission,” Bill Waters, CEO and chairman of the board of Swift Communications, said in announcing the deal Tuesday.

Robert Nutting, CEO of Ogden Newspapers, said he is committed to the industry and understands the critical role of community newspapers.

Ogden will continue to operate the existing Swift publications under the name Swift Communications. After the close date, Swift will change its name to Questor Corp.