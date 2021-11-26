Fire destroys 6 mobile homes near Salton Sea

DESERT SHORES, Calif. (AP) — A fire destroyed six mobile homes in the rustic community of Desert Shores on the west side of the Salton Sea on Friday, authorities said.

In addition, the Imperial County Fire Department said in a Facebook post that it was fighting a fire south of the Salton Sea in the Fig Lagoon area of the New River near Storms Crossing, a small mobile home community surrounded by agricultural fields.

On Thursday, the department fought a vegetation fire in a wash in the community of Hot Mineral Spa on the east side of the lake. That fire moved away from the trailer park and its 800 residents were not evacuated.

Largely rural Imperial County is in the southeastern corner of California.