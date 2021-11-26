Big fire guts large Los Angeles commercial building

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A raging fire gutted a textile business in a large commercial building south of downtown Los Angeles on Thursday. It was the second fire at the site this week.

The fire was reported just before 8 p.m. and flames were burning through the roof when firefighters arrived, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

More than 100 firefighters kept the fire from extending into two attached structures and its was extinguished in just under two hours. One firefighter was treated for a minor leg injury.

A fire occurred at the site in the Central-Alameda area two nights earlier. Arson investigators who had an open investigation into that fire were called in to investigate the cause of the latest fire, the department said.