Winds ease but many Southern Californians without power

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Santa Ana winds were declining in strength Friday but thousands of Southern California utility customers remained without electricity due to intentional power shutoffs intended to prevent wildfires.

The seasonal dry winds produced fierce gusts on Thanksgiving Day, toppling trees and causing other damage while “public safety power shutoffs” in high-risk areas interrupted traditional dinner plans.

One location in Los Angeles County had an 89 mph (143 kph) gust early Thursday, but the National Weather Service said winds Friday were not nearly as strong.

No major wildfires were reported during the peak of the Santa Ana wind event but red flag warnings of fire danger were to remain in effect until evening.

Southern California Edison’s website showed about 42,000 customers without power and more than 128,000 still under consideration. San Diego Gas & Electric had more than 4,400 customers without electricity and there was potential for nearly 49,000 others to have electricity shut off.

Even with easing of the winds, electricity could not be immediately restored because utility crews need to inspect lines for damage.

Benign weather was predicted through the weekend.

“There will be a few puffs of wind each morning Saturday and Sunday but nothing near advisory levels,” the weather service said.