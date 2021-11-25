Hollister mourns retired officer’s loss in Colorado shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A California community is mourning with a recently retired police officer whose son and nephew were killed in a shooting in Colorado. Another son of former Hollister, California police Sgt. Ray Celano was also wounded in Saturday’s shooting near a skate park in Colorado Springs.

Dominic Celano, 14, was found dead by police and his cousin, Gage Celano, 23, died after being taken to the hospital, Colorado Springs police said. Dylan Celano, 12, was hospitalized. An online fundraiser is taking donations to cover medical care and funeral expenses.

Ray Celano moved to Colorado Springs with his family last month to be closer to relatives, according to police in Hollister, near San Jose.

“Ray and his family have the biggest hearts and treat everyone as if they are family. Many of us watched the birth of all three children and witnessed them grow in the halls of our department,” the department said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Prayer vigils have been in held in Hollister this week to show support for the Celano family. On Thanksgiving, Hollister police posted that the department was thankful to hear that Dylan had been making progress in his recovery.

No arrests have been announced in the shooting.