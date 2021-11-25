News crew guard shot during robbery attempt in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A security guard for a television news crew was shot and wounded during an attempted robbery Wednesday near a store that was hit by a smash-and-grab crew of thieves days earlier, police said.

The guard was with a KRON-TV reporter near downtown shortly before 12:30 p.m. when he was shot in the abdomen, police said.

The guard was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No arrests were immediately made.

The reporter wasn’t hurt but was “understandably shaken,” Jim Rose, KRON-TV general manager, said in a statement.

“The safety of our personnel is our top priority which is why we assign security to reporters when working in the field,” Rose said.

Oakland has seen a surge of violent crime this year. There have been more than 100 killings and hundreds of shootings, police said.

On Monday, following a gunfire-punctuated weekend, Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong urged city officials to “step up” and help deal with an “unprecedented” wave of violent crime.

The San Francisco Bay Area also is dealing with a rash of organized retail thefts in which groups of people, some carrying crowbars and hammers, break into high-end stores and snatch merchandise.

The KRON-TV crew was covering the late Monday night burglary of Prime 356, where about 30 people wearing black clothing and latex gloves broke in and snatched clothing from the shelves.

Similar thefts were reported in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills.

The thefts are believed to be part of sophisticated criminal networks that recruit people to steal merchandise in stores throughout the country and then sell it in online marketplaces. Experts and law enforcement officials say the thefts are ratcheting up as the holiday shopping season gets underway.