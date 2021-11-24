Gunman dies after killing man, carjacking woman in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) —

A gunman who killed a man in his 70s in Pasadena was killed in a shootout with police Tuesday after trying to carjack a woman and take another hostage, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 2:30 p.m. and the gunman tried to escape by trying to carjack a woman but then as police arrived he jumped from her car and ran down the street, trading shots with officers, police said.

The man also grabbed another woman on the street to use as a hostage but she broke free and a second gun battle occurred. The gunman was killed in a driveway. The woman wasn’t hurt.

The wounded man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The gunman, who was in his 20s, and the victim knew each other but the motive for the shooting was under investigation, police said.

Their identities weren’t immediately released.