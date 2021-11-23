3 fishermen rescued after boat capsizes

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Three fishermen were rescued after their boat capsized off Tomales Bay, north of San Francisco, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The boat began taking on water before capsizing Monday about a half-mile off the coast, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

California Highway Patrol officers alerted the Coast Guard in San Francisco that three people were sitting on the hull of the capsized fishing boat and a rescue boat was dispatched, officials said.

A crew from the Coast Guard’s Bodega Bay station arrived about 30 minutes after receiving the alert and retrieved the three fishermen. They were not injured but had to be treated for hypothermia symptoms, the Coast Guard said.

A GPS verification tool allowed the Coast Guard rescue crew to quickly reach the fishermen, Lt. Cmdr. Megan Dennelly, Sector San Francisco Search and rescue mission coordinator said.

“Thankfully, this case had a successful outcome,” she said.