Santa Cruz County reinstates indoor mask mandate

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — An indoor mask mandate has been reinstated in Santa Cruz County due to increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The mandate took effect at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, requiring everyone to wear face coverings when indoors regardless of vaccination status.

“Unfortunately, a potential winter surge appears to be a significant threat to the health and safety of our community,” said Santa Cruz County Health Officer Dr. Gail Newel said in a statement last week. “As we look forward to spending time with those we love during the holidays, it is important to protect vulnerable friends and family members by wearing a mask indoors.”

The health officer order even requires masks to be worn in private settings, including homes, when people who are not from the household are present.

The previous mask order was rescinded in late September.