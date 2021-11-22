Clear
Girl shot during teen’s birthday party in Fresno

By AP News

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A 15-year-old girl was shot and wounded during a Sunday night birthday party for a 16-year-old at an Airbnb rental in Fresno, police said.

Lt. Paul Cervantes said no adults were present at the party, which was advertised on social media and turned into a melee, the Fresno Bee reported.

Cervantes said the shooting occurred after a group was asked to leave the party. Police encountered a chaotic scene as people fled.

The 15-year-old was taken to a hospital and rushed into surgery for a gunshot wound to her upper torso, Cervantes said. Her condition was unknown.

