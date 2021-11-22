Clear
41.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man fatally shot on Los Angeles County rail platform

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man shot another man to death on a Los Angeles County Metro Rail station platform and then fired at sheriff’s deputies, who shot him, the Sheriff’s Department said.

A rail patron at the station in Willowbrook flagged down the deputies Sunday afternoon and told them about the first shooting, the department said in a statement.

Four deputies responded and found the suspect waiting on the platform. The suspect then jumped down onto the tracks, pointed a handgun at the deputies and fired, the statement said.

The deputies fired their guns and hit the suspect. The suspect was taken to a hospital but there was no information about his condition, the department said.

Using surveillance video, investigators determined that the original victim had been shot once in the head.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 