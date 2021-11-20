Man armed with knife fatally shot by San Francisco officer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man wielding a knife was fatally shot by police inside a residential building in San Francisco Friday, authorities said.

Officers responded to the building in the South of Market neighborhood after receiving a call about a man armed with a knife, San Francisco Police Officer Robert Rueca said in a statement.

The officers made contact with the man and an officer-involved shooting occurred, Rueca said without offering any other information on what led to the fatal shooting.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died, Rueca said. The San Francisco Medical Examiner identified him as 41-year-old Ajmal Amani of San Francisco.

“Every detail regarding this incident is being investigated,” he said.

The police department and the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

The department will hold a town hall meeting within ten days to offer more details on what happened.