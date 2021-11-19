Rifle shooting suspect dies in Santa Rosa police custody

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A 40-year-old man who witnesses said had been acting erratically and firing a rifle at random in a Santa Rosa street died in police custody after an officer used a stun gun to subdue him, authorities said.

Santa Rosa police officers who responded Thursday to 911 calls from several residents found a man who matched the description provided by witnesses, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a statement. He was shirtless, holding a large rock and sweating profusely.

The man did not comply with orders from officers, so one of the officers shocked him with his stun gun, the department said. The man fell to the ground and continued to resist, but officers were able to handcuff him and turn him on his side, it said.

Shortly after, the man had what the department described as a “medical emergency.” It said the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The department did not provide details of the medical emergency.

Officers found a rifle and drugs in the area where he was detained, the department said. It said no one else was injured in the incident.

The Santa Rosa Police Department statement did not release the man’s name, but Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Juan Valencia identified him as Jordon Pas, 40, of Santa Rosa, the Press Democrat reported.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Unit will conduct the autopsy and investigate the in-custody death per standard practice, Valencia said.

Residents told the newspaper they saw the man walking around the neighborhood, shouting and firing a rifle.

Edgar Gudino, whose car was pierced by one bullet, said the man had dropped his weapon by the time officers arrived.

Sonja Ellis, who lives on the block where the man was detained, said she heard several gunshots.

“I said to myself, ‘It sounds like that was next door.’ I was afraid to move,” she said.