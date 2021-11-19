Cloudy
62.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Northern California sheriff’s sergeant injured in struggle

By AP News

LINDA, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California sheriff’s sergeant was injured when a suspect held him under water during a struggle, authorities said.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said the sergeant was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, including water aspiration.

The incident began early Thursday afternoon when the sergeant attempted a traffic stop on a motorcyclist in East Linda and a pursuit began.

The motorcyclist crashed and deputies attempted to detain the man but he became combative and pulled the sergeant into a flooded ditch, holding his head under water, the department said in a press release.

Other deputies rescued the sergeant and arrested the man for attempted murder of a peace officer, assault on a peace officer and felony evading, the department said.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 