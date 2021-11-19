Northern California sheriff’s sergeant injured in struggle

LINDA, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California sheriff’s sergeant was injured when a suspect held him under water during a struggle, authorities said.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said the sergeant was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, including water aspiration.

The incident began early Thursday afternoon when the sergeant attempted a traffic stop on a motorcyclist in East Linda and a pursuit began.

The motorcyclist crashed and deputies attempted to detain the man but he became combative and pulled the sergeant into a flooded ditch, holding his head under water, the department said in a press release.

Other deputies rescued the sergeant and arrested the man for attempted murder of a peace officer, assault on a peace officer and felony evading, the department said.