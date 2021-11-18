Missing Tennessee child found safe in California

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A missing Tennessee child has been found safe in California and his father is in custody, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced on Thursday.

Three-year-old Noah Clare had been the subject of an Amber Alert, and a car associated with the alert was spotted in Arizona on Tuesday.

Noah’s mother first reported on Nov. 7 that the boy’s father had failed to return Noah at the conclusion of a scheduled visitation, according to the TBI. Gallatin, Tennessee, police charged the father with custodial interference and, later, especially aggravated kidnapping.

Noah was recovered just outside of San Clemente.