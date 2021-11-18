Suspect in killing of girl released from custody in October

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The man arrested in the killings of his 7-year-old niece and another man in Sacramento has a lengthy criminal history and had been released from custody in October while he was awaiting trial on charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, according to court records.

Tyrice Martin, 22, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting that left Isabel Agnes Delgadillo Martin and Clifford Hall, 42, dead.

Sacramento police said an investigation “revealed that a neighborhood disturbance between two groups escalated into the tragic fatal shooting.”

It wasn’t immediately known if Martin has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Martin had been released from custody in October in a case from 2021 despite the objections of a Sacramento County prosecutor, Chief Deputy District Attorney Rod Norgaard told the Sacramento Bee.

Online court files show Martin failed to appear for court on Sept. 20, but later appeared and was released on his own recognizance with ankle bracelet monitoring in a case alleging a prior strike conviction.

Court records show Martin was charged in March with possession of a 9 mm handgun and 38 rounds of .40-caliber and 9 mm ammunition, and that he had a previous 2018 felony conviction for carrying a loaded firearm. Martin also was charged in the 2021 case with possession of oxycodone, and court filings in that case say he has a March 2021 conviction for assault with a deadly weapon personally inflicting great bodily injury that stemmed from a case filed in 2019. That assault case stemmed from him using a vehicle as a weapon, court filings say.

On Wednesday, the girl’s family and friends held a candlelight vigil in the housing development parking lot where the shooting occurred.

Isabel’s mother, Monica Delgadillo, carried with her an album of Polaroid-style photos. She said they were the final photos Isabel took. Her mother said the girl loved to take pictures and do video blogs, KCRA-TV reported.

Isabel’s mother was with her in the child’s final moments of life.

“I was just screaming for help. ‘Someone help me,’” Delgadillo said.