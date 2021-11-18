Man held in rock attack on border agent east of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A naked man was taken into custody after throwing rocks at a U.S. Border Patrol agent in the remote Otay Mountain area of San Diego County, authorities said.

The agent was struck multiple times, including in the head, during the 7 a.m. Wednesday incident, a Sheriff’s Department statement said.

The agent fired his gun but the man was not struck, the department said.

The 29-year-old suspect was taken into custody by Border Patrol agents and was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. His name was not released.

The agent also was treated for minor injuries.

The Sheriff’s Department assumed responsibility for the investigation and parallel investigations are being conducted by the FBI and Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility.