Man, 8-year-old fatally shot in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man and an 8-year-old girl were fatally shot in Sacramento Tuesday night, police said.

The Sacramento Police Department said in a brief statement Wednesday that officers responded to the 2600 block of 5th Street for a report of a shooting and found the victims, each with at least one gunshot wound.

The man died at the scene and the girl was taken to a hospital where she died, the department said.

It said the identity of the victims will be released once their family is notified.

Police said they have no suspect information to release and that the circumstances that led up to this shooting are under investigation.

“This investigation is in its early stages and information is limited,” the department said.