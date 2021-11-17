Union: University of California lecturers’ strike averted

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The union representing University of California lecturers announced early Wednesday that it reached a tentative contract agreement with the UC system that averts a two-day walkout at undergraduate campuses.

“Strike is off,” the University Council-American Federation of Teachers, which represents 6,500 lecturers, said in a tweet. “We have a tentative agreement.”

Classes were expected to be held as scheduled.

“We’re encouraging and advising members to teach today,” Mia McIver, the union president, told the Los Angeles Times. “We’re doing the best we can to get the word out.”

The UC media office did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment. The university system had said in a statement Tuesday that it was bargaining in good faith and that withholding instruction would be unfair to students and would not move the two sides closer to a contract.

The tentative deal would increase job security and increase pay by an average 30% over five years, the Times said.

The lecturers teach one-third of undergraduate classes in the UC system but had gone 20 months without a contract.

“It’s the best contract in UC-AFT history and among the best nationwide for contingent faculty,” McIver told the Times.