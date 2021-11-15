Doctor accused of drugging, assaulting woman gets 20 years

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A plastic surgeon accused of drugging a woman and recording himself sexually assaulting her was sentenced Monday to nearly 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors said in federal court in Toledo that investigators reviewed 60 videos that they said showed Manish Gupta, of Sylvania, sexually assaulting at least 20 different women. But, prosecutors said, only one woman was willing to come forward and accuse him publicly.

Gupta, who ran clinics in Ohio and Michigan before giving up his license last year, pleaded guilty in April to the assault of a woman in 2016. A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

Gupta, prosecutors said, would travel around the U.S. to medical conferences and hire high-end escorts. Prosecutors alleged that he would drug the women and then sexually assault them.

He pleaded guilty in April to sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and illegally distributing a controlled substance.

Prosecutors said Gupta shipped medical supplies to a hotel in California and then drugged, raped and recorded a sexual encounter with a woman while he was in Los Angeles for a conference.