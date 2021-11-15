San Francisco faces Samford

Samford (2-0) vs. San Francisco (3-0)

War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford and San Francisco both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams won in their last game. San Francisco earned a 65-60 win over Davidson on Saturday, while Samford won 86-69 at home against Spring Hill on Thursday.

TEAM LEADERS: The do-everything Jamaree Bouyea has averaged 17.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals to lead the way for the Dons. Complementing Bouyea is Khalil Shabazz, who is putting up 14.3 points and three steals per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Ques Glover, who is averaging 15.5 points and two steals.GIFTED GLOVER: Glover has connected on 25 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Samford defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 29.7 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Bulldogs 20th among Division I teams. San Francisco has turned the ball over on 24.3 percent of its possessions (ranking the Dons 313th, nationally).

