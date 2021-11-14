San Diego police arrest parents in death of baby daughter

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Police arrested a young San Diego couple on suspicion of killing their 3-month-old daughter, but officials provided no details about how the child died or why her parents are suspected of killing her, according to a newspaper report.

Authorities responded to a 911 call late Tuesday reporting the baby was unresponsive at a residence in the City Heights neighborhood, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The child was taken to a hospital, where she died, according to San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown.

Homicide detectives arrested the baby’s 21-year-old father and 22-year-old on Wednesday, Brown said.

They are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, the Union-Tribune reported.

Police released no further details about the investigation. “We will not be making any further comments or providing additional information at this time,” Brown said.