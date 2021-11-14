Cal hosts San Diego

San Diego (2-0) vs. Cal (0-2)

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal squares off against San Diego in an early season matchup. San Diego won 75-68 at Nevada on Friday. Cal lost 55-52 to UNLV on Saturday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Jordan Shepherd, Andre Kelly and Grant Anticevich have combined to account for 64 percent of Cal’s scoring this season. For San Diego, Terrell Brown, Jase Townsend, Marcellus Earlington and Vladimir Pinchuk have combined to account for 57 percent of all San Diego scoring.SHEPHERD CAN SHOOT: Shepherd has connected on 38.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 63.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: San Diego has committed a turnover on just 12.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all WCC teams. The Toreros have turned the ball over only nine times per game this season.

