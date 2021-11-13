Sacramento boy, 3, kidnapped amid double shooting found safe

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man wanted for abducting a 3-year-old boy after shooting the child’s mother and another person in Sacramento was arrested early Saturday, and the boy found safe and in good health, by authorities 70 miles away.

The California Highway Patrol deactivated an Amber Alert after police in Hayward located the boy and took the suspect into the custody, Sacramento Police said in a brief statement.

The alert was issued Friday evening after the boy was snatched and taken in a gray BMW belonging to the boy’s mother.

Security footage obtained by KCRA-TV shows the mother carrying the boy and running to the front porch of a neighbor’s home for help when the suspect grabbed him from her arms.

Neighbors told the station they heard an argument, and saw the man put the boy in the car before shots rang out.

Police said when they responded to reports of an assault, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

Investigators believe the victims and suspect know each other.

The suspect will be booked on charges related to the kidnapping and the shooting. Meanwhile, police were working on reuniting the boy with his family, the police statement said.

No further details were released because of the ongoing investigation. A Hayward police spokeswoman referred questions to Sacramento police.