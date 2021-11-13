California police shoot, wound man holding BB gun

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Southern California police shot and wounded a man Friday morning after he pointed a BB gun at them, authorities said.

The man was shot in the upper body in the city of Long Beach around 8:20 a.m., police said. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The Long Beach Police Department initially told media the weapon was a gun and a later news release said investigators had determined it was a replica. The department then issued a correction to say it was a BB gun.

Long Beach police officers were called to the area for several reports of a person waving a knife and a gun, police said in a news release.

The officers spoke to a man inside a parked vehicle and saw he was holding what appeared to be a gun. Police said officers made “several attempts to de-escalate the situation” but the man would not put down the firearm.

The man threatened to harm himself and then pointed the weapon at the officers, one of whom opened fire, according to the news release.

No officers were injured in the shooting. The man’s name has not been released; he was only identified as a 40-year-old man from Palmdale.

Investigators are reviewing body camera footage from the shooting.