Southern California gets more windy, dry and hot weather

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California faced another day of hot, dry and gusty weather Friday as Santa Ana winds swept across the region.

More temperature records were likely to be set, the National Weather Service said.

A high of 95 degrees (35 Celsius) in Anaheim was among a half-dozen records set Thursday as conditions brought elevated risk of wildfires.

A brush fire that erupted on Santa Catalina Island was stopped after scorching 17 acres (7 hectares), the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Forecasters said a cooling trend will slowly develop over the weekend but temperatures will remain well above normal early next week.

