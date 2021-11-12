Police arrest 4 in fatal shooting of Bay Area teen in 2019

BELMONT, Calif. (AP) — Four people have been arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing a San Francisco Bay Area teenager nearly three years ago.

Mohammad Othman, 17, was found lying in the parking lot of an elementary school in Belmont the night of Jan. 7, 2019 with a gunshot wound.

Police announced Wednesday that an investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies led to the arrests of suspects scattered in Indianapolis, and the Bay Area cities of Concord, Mountain View and South San Francisco.

Prosecutors told the San Mateo Daily Journal the suspects, all now aged between 17 and 23, planned to rob Othman, a high school football player from Redwood City, after setting up a ruse meeting to sell marijuana. Two of the suspects are accused of firing gunshots at Othman, one of which struck him fatally.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said investigators have not determined what led to the shooting.

“What caused it to take it to that level, only the people there will know,” Wagstaffe said.

He said three of the suspects face charges of murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and felony assault with a weapon. Another suspect is charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. The suspect arrested in Indianapolis faces a separate murder charge in Indiana.