Santa Barbara County high school assaults lead to 7 arrests

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Santa Barbara County authorities have arrested seven juveniles for a series of assaults that occurred on a local high school campus, seriously injuring one student.

The investigation started Tuesday when San Marcos High School administrators notified a school resource deputy that there were videos depicting assaults on the campus, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“Specific information about the assaults and the injuries sustained by the victim are not yet available for release,” the office said.

The seven male juveniles were arrested Wednesday for investigation of felonies including assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury and conspiracy.

One juvenile was released to his guardians and the other six were taken to the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall.