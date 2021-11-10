Santa Barbara deputies rescue woman from apartment fire

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Two Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies rescued an unconscious woman from a burning apartment as her clothing was catching fire, authorities said.

The deputies were first to arrive on the scene in Goleta shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday and found the woman on the floor of an apartment filled with smoke and flames.

Senior Deputy David Ashley patted out the flames on the woman’s clothing and Deputy Rockwell Ellis helped him pull the victim out the door and carry her down stairs to the street.

An ambulance crew took over care of the woman and transported her to a hospital. Her condition was not known, sheriff’s public information officer Raquel Zick said in a statement.

The two deputies had inhaled a significant amount of smoke and were taken to a hospital for treatment. They were discharged that evening.