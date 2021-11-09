Cloudy
57 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

DoorDash buys Wolt to expand in Europe as Q3 sales rise

By AP News

DoorDash plans to expand in 23 countries with its purchase of Finnish delivery service Wolt Enterprises.

San Francisco-based DoorDash announced the $8.1 billion deal Tuesday. Wolt Co-founder and CEO Miki Kuusi will run DoorDash International when the transaction closes.

The news came as DoorDash Inc. reported higher-than-expected third-quarter sales. Its shares jumped almost 9% in after-hours trading.

The delivery company said revenue grew 45% to $1.26 billion in July-September from the same period a year ago. That beat Wall Street’s forecast of $1.17 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

The company said it had a record 9 million DashPass subscribers at the end of the quarter. DashPass members, who pay $9.99 per month for free deliveries on most orders, tend to order more frequently, the company said.

DoorDash’s net loss widened to $101 million for the quarter from $43 million a year ago, as it continued to spend heavily on expansion. The loss amounted to 30 cents per share. Wall Street had been forecasting a loss of 10 cents a share.

By DEE-ANN DURBIN
AP Business Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 