Sheriff’s assistant accused of trying to bring drugs to jail

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s custody assistant has been charged with trying to smuggle methamphetamine into the Men’s Central Jail, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The 30-year-old man faces one felony count each of transportation of a controlled substance and attempted bringing of an illegal substance into a jail, District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

The defendant was stopped by law enforcement officers in the downtown jail’s parking structure in November 2018. More than 100 grams (3.5 ounces) of meth was found inside his vehicle, the statement said.

Arraignment is scheduled for March 8.

“The public’s trust is eroded when law enforcement employees attempt to circumvent the law,” Gascón said in the statement.

The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department.