San Francisco welcomes LIU Brooklyn in 2021-22 opener

Long Island-Brooklyn (0-0) vs. San Francisco (0-0)

War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco begins its season by hosting the Long Island-Brooklyn Sharks. Long Island-Brooklyn went 9-9 last year, while San Francisco ended up 11-14.

DID YOU KNOW: San Francisco went 6-4 in non-conference play, averaging 76.1 points and allowing 68.1 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com