Up to 20 inches snow, 95 mph wind gusts expected in Sierra

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Lake Tahoe area where more than a foot (30 centimeters) of snow is possible in the upper elevations with winds gusting up to 95 mph (153 kph) over the ridges of the Sierra.

The advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Tuesday. It stretches as far south as Mammoth Lakes.

Eight to 20 inches (20 to 50 cm) of snow is expected in the mountains above 7,000 feet (2,133 meters) around Lake Tahoe with up to 3 inches (7.5 cm) at lake level.

Tahoe is under a high wind advisory from 6 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday with winds gusting up to 55 mph (88 kph).

The weather service warns that tree limbs could be blown down and power outages are possible.

Meanwhile, unseasonably warm weather is forecast to continue in southern Nevada where Las Vegas set a record early Sunday for the warmest overnight low temperature. The low of 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius) broke the previous record warm low of 60 (15 C) set in 2007.

Las Vegas’ high temperature was expected in the upper 70s Monday to near 80 (27 C) under mostly clear skies