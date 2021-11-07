2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at California birthday party

OAKLEY, Calif. (AP) — A man was arrested on suspicion of firing gunshots during a birthday party in Northern California, killing two people and wounding two others, police said.

Officers who responded to the shooting in Oakley, a city of 44,000 northeast of San Francisco, Saturday night quickly detained the 22-year-old gunman, said police Sgt. Brian Forman.

The officers tried to resuscitate the victims until paramedics arrived, but two men, ages 44 and 28, died at the scene and a man and a woman were taken to the hospital for treatment to their injuries, he said.

Investigators were trying to determine what led to the shooting.

The suspect, who has not been identified, knew the victims and the party was described as a family gathering.