Freeway shooting in Oakland kills toddler asleep in car seat

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A freeway shooting in Oakland killed a toddler who may have been hit by a stray bullet while sleeping in his car seat, authorities and friends of his family said.

The 23-month-old boy was riding in a Lexus sedan on Interstate 880 Saturday afternoon when the car was struck by gunfire, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement. The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to the gunshot wound.

The CHP shut a section of the freeway to investigate, and the evidence suggest the victims were not targeted but got caught in the crossfire, the statement said.

A family friend told KRON-TV the boy, named Jasper Wu, was riding from San Francisco to his home in Fremont with three adults and two other children when he was shot. The boy’s mother was driving the car.

Authorities have not identified suspect vehicles and detectives are asking for tips from the public.

The freeway was shut for several hours, causing traffic to back up for miles.

Associated Press