Los Angeles mayor says his COVID-19 symptoms are mild

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Friday his symptoms of COVID-19 have been mild.

Garcetti spoke to Los Angeles TV station KABC from his hotel room in Glasgow, Scotland, where he is quarantining since testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday while attending a United Nations climate conference.

The mayor, who is fully vaccinated, initially expressed hope that it was a false positive but he said Friday that he had again tested positive. He said his symptoms include a loss of taste and a head cold “but my energy’s good.”

“I always wanted a 10-day vacation in Scotland,” he said. “I just didn’t think it would be inside a hotel room that entire time.”

Garcetti said he hoped to return to Los Angeles after another week in Scotland and he plans to get a booster shot.

