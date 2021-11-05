Clear
Kern County shooting leaves 3 wounded

By AP News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Three people were wounded early Friday morning in a shooting in east Bakersfield, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responding to 1:15 a.m. reports of numerous shots fired saw numerous people leaving the area and found multiple shell casings from at least two guns, the office said in a press release.

A sheriff’s air unit spotted four people running and directed deputies to them. All four were detained, including one person with a leg wound.

At the same time, two other victims arrived at a local hospital. They were described only as a female who was in critical but stable condition and a male who was in stable condition.

A search of a residence near the shooting scene located numerous handguns and an AK-style rifle. Occupants of the residence were arrested for investigation of weapons-related crimes.

“At this time, deputies are still investigating why the shooting occurred and the identity of the suspects,” the statement said.

