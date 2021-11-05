San Francisco police sergeant arrested in pharmacy robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco police officer was arrested in San Mateo on suspicion of robbing a pharmacy and is on unpaid leave pending an internal investigation.

San Mateo police said San Francisco Police Sgt. Davin Cole was booked on charges of robbery in the second degree and resisting arrest for the incident at a Rite Aid Wednesday, KTVU-TV reported Friday. Cole posted bond of $57,500 and was not in custody.

It was not immediately known if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Cole was off duty at the time of the robbery and allegedly resisted arrest by trying to run away.

“We received a call for service, we arrived on scene, and we shortly thereafter interacted a person who was later identified as a suspect, he was subsequently arrested,” San Mateo police spokeswoman Alison Gilmore said.

The San Francisco Police Department said the 27-year veteran on the force was assigned to the Field Operations Bureau.

The sergeant is a graduate of the Commission Peace Officer Standards and Training supervisory leadership program.

San Mateo police say their investigation is ongoing and would not disclose if Cole was armed during the robbery.