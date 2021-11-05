Los Angeles power worker electrocuted in underground vault

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles Department of Water and Power employee was electrocuted Thursday while working in an underground electrical vault, the agency said.

The employee was working with a cable splicing crew when he “contacted an energized circuit” in the Wilmington area shortly before 11 a.m., according to a DWP statement.

Co-workers tried to revive him by performing CPR but the man was pronounced dead at a hospital, the DWP said. His name wasn’t immediately released.

The accident is under investigation and is a reminder that DWP work can be dangerous, the agency said.

“Our employees who work to keep our lights on and water flowing are unsung heroes, and on days like today, we are reminded just how vital they are to all of us,” the agency said.