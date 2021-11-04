Stolen truck standoff snarls Orange County freeway traffic

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A police standoff with the driver of a reportedly stolen truck snarled Thursday morning rush hour traffic in Orange County after an hours-long pursuit through Southern California.

The driver of the big rig finally gave up after a police SWAT team surrounded the truck on State Route 55 in Santa Ana, north of Interstate 405.

“We’re grateful that he did come out peacefully and he’s being taken into custody right now,” California Highway Patrol Officer Florentino Olivero told KTLA.

The pursuit began after 8 p.m. Wednesday and went on for hours until spike strips blew out some of the truck’s tires, eventually bringing it to a stop.