Las Vegas man convicted of murder, DUI in California pileup

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Las Vegas man was convicted of second-degree murder and driving under the influence for starting a Southern California chain-reaction crash that killed a woman, fractured her infant’s skull and injured four other people.

Irving Abel Aguilar-Calixto, 25, was convicted by a jury on Tuesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

The crashes began around 1:24 a.m. on Aug. 23, 2018.

Prosecutors said that Aguilar-Calixto was driving at more than 100 mph (161 kph) on Interstate 5 after a night of heavy drinking with friends in Anaheim when he crashed into another car, leaving his vehicle blocking a lane.

Numerous vehicles began piling up. One was driven by 25-year-old Maria Osuna. She had taken off her seatbelt to check on her 6-month-old son in a car seat in the back seat when another car hit her vehicle, killing the mother of three.