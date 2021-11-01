Baby seal rescued from street in Northern California

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — A northern fur seal pup was recovering Monday at a marine life rehabilitation center after a harrowing weekend in San Rafael where she was almost hit by a car.

The baby seal was spotted Saturday by police officers near the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge moments after she flapped across the roadway narrowly avoiding being hit by several cars, the San Rafael Police Department said on Facebook.

The seal pup, nicknamed “Ivy,” was rescued by volunteers with the Marine Mammal Center and taken to their facility in Sausalito, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. It was not known how the pup made its way onto San Rafael streets.

Northern fur seals are typically found 600 miles off the coast and are a threatened species, police said.

Female seals can grow up to five feet and 140 pounds and male seals can group up to seven feet and 600 pounds, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The seals were historically hunted for their fur but a 1911 international treaty banned hunting at sea and created guidelines for land hunting. The California population of northern fur seals was estimated at 14,050 in 2016. The California seals breed off the Farallon Islands and San Miguel Island.

The seals spend 300 days a year in the ocean.