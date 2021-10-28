Body in crashed car believed to be missing Reno woman

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A woman found dead in a crashed car off a highway near the coast of Northern California is believed to be a 32-year-old Reno resident who has been missing since last month.

Courtney Bryan’s family reported her missing after she failed to return from a planned trip with her dog to Hunt Hot Springs in Redding, California.

A hiker contacted the California Highway Patrol after coming across the crashed vehicle with a dead woman and dog inside along a steep embankment on U.S. Highway 101 in Del Norte County, Reno police said Wednesday.

Authorities confirmed the crashed 2004 Subaru Legacy was Bryan’s vehicle.

“A person believed to be Courtney Bryan was found inside the vehicle deceased from the apparent vehicle accident ad a dog was also located deceased at the accident site,” Reno police said.

Formal identification is pending with the Del Norte County coroner’s office.

Family members said phone records indicated Bryan last made phone calls and sent texts on Sept. 23 from the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.