Utility: California storm electrical outages restored

By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nearly all of the 851,000 electrical customers who lost power during the powerful atmospheric river storm that hit California this week have had their service restored, Pacific Gas & Electric said.

More than 99% of customers had power back on by 7 p.m. Wednesday and the remainder were primarily in hard-hit areas where roads remained closed by heavy snowfall, debris flows and other damage, PG&E said in a statement.

Crews found more than 1,600 locations that required replacement or repair of equipment, including 800 spans of powerlines, 160 transformers and 200 poles, the utility said.

“Record-breaking rain combined with strong winds produced the most storm-related impact seen in the PG&E territory in the month of October since 2009,” the statement said.

