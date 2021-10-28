Clear
48.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Guilty plea in three Humboldt County slayings

By AP News

EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — A 19-year-old Northern California man pleaded guilty to three murders under a plea agreement calling for a sentence of 150 years in prison.

Mauricio Eduardo Sanchez-Johnson entered the pleas in Humboldt County Superior Court on Tuesday and also admitted three special allegations for use of a firearm, the Times-Standard reported.

Forty-year-old Nikki Dion Metcalf, 40-year-old Margarett Lee Moon and 16-year-old Shelly Autumn Mae Moon were slain in Bear River in February in a confrontation that erupted when Nikki Metcalf found Johnson in their home.

A prosecution statement said the plea offer was made by Johnson’s attorney and the sentence means the defendant will have a parole hearing in 25 years.

The statement said the prosecutor’s office considered whether the plea satisfies its public safety mission, that a trial would require testimony from young people who have suffered a tragedy, wishes of victims’ family members, “the retention of hope for the positive transformation of a person 18 years of age at the time of their crime,” and likely changes to California law.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 21, 2022.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 