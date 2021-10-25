Wet storm dumps rain, snow, in Sierra; I-80 partially open

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Mountain snowfalls were piling up, Interstate 80 was closed and Lake Tahoe-area for several hours and schools were shuttered Monday as a wet storm packing historic moisture swept from the Pacific Ocean into the Sierra Nevada.

The interstate freeway between Reno and San Francisco reopened to passenger traffic Monday morning but remained closed to commercial vehicles westbound at the Nevada state line and eastbound at Nyack Road in the Emigrant Gap area in California.

Reno High School also was closed due to water damage to classrooms.

Minor flooding caused local street closures in the Reno-Sparks area, but the Truckee River was receding from near flood stage on Monday.

Nearly 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of rain was reported in the valleys north of Reno.

More than 2.5 inches (6.4 cm) had fallen at Reno-Tahoe International Airport the past 24 hours, a daily record that pushed October rainfall to 2.82 inches, breaking the old monthly record of 2.65 set in 2010, the National Weather Service said Monday.

Drenching rains and strong winds accompanied the weekend arrival of an atmospheric river in the drought-stricken California-Nevada region, breaking rainfall records and causing widespread power outages in Northern California.

Scattered outages were reported in the Lake Tahoe, Reno and Sparks areas.