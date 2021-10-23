1 killed, 4 wounded by gunfire at California house party

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — An 18-year-old man was killed and four others were critically injured after a shooting broke out at the end of a house party in Southern California early Saturday, police said.

Gunfire erupted outside the Ontario home shortly after midnight, as guests were leaving and headed to their cars, Officer Sequoia Payton, a city police spokeswoman, told the Riverside Press-Enterprise.

“As soon as the gunshots rang out, everyone was running in different directions,” she said.

The teen was found in front of a driveway, near the injured who were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators were trying to identify the suspect or suspects, and a motive for the shooting, Payton said.

The city of 175,000 is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

Associated Press