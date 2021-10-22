Teen sentenced to juvenile camp for fatal Lamborghini crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A teen driver was sentenced on Thursday to seven to nine months in a juvenile camp after crashing his father’s Lamborghini and killing another motorist.

Monique Munoz, 32, died at the scene of the collision Feb. 17 near the Westwood area of Los Angeles.

Prosecutors said the Lamborghini’s driver, who was 17 at the time of the crash, had hit speeds of more more than 100 mph (160 kph) just prior to colliding with Munoz’s car.

The teen driver pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular manslaughter in April, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Defense attorney Mark Werksman had asked Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Sabina Helton to sentence the teen to probation.

Munoz’s loved ones said the teen should at least spend some time in a county juvenile camp and argued that a sentence of probation would be an injustice.

The teen had been cited twice for driving at excessive speeds in Beverly Hills, resulting in his driver’s license being suspended, investigators said in court.