Florida higher-speed train service to resume Nov. 8

MIAMI (AP) — South Florida’s higher-speed passenger train service will resume operations Nov. 8 after being closed for 20 months because of the pandemic.

Brightline says it will resume with hourly service between Miami and West Palm Beach. Company officials say all employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 and, following federal regulations, mandate masks for crew and passengers inside its trains and stations.

The private company, which began operations in 2017, suspended service in March 2020 shortly after the pandemic began.

Even during the shutdown, Brightline has continued laying track for its planned expansion from South Florida to Orlando and its theme parks. That route is set to open in late 2022 or early 2023. The company says it will have spent $5 billion on its system when the Orlando leg is complete. Brightline then plans to open a line between Orlando and Tampa and one between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

When it reopens, Brightline says it will offer private and ride-share transportation to take passengers from their homes, offices and hotels to the station.